Mumbai Vaccination : 133% beneficiaries turn out for vaccination on Saturday

Two days after more than 100 per cent of beneficiaries turned out at the vaccine centres, the numbers of beneficiaries on Saturday once again crossed the 100 percent mark. On Friday only 77 per cent beneficiaries turned out for vaccination, however, on Saturday the number of beneficiaries increased to 133 percent of the expected turn out.



According to the vaccine data shared by the public health department of BMC, total 13,914 beneficiaries - Health care workers (HCW) and Frontline workers (FLW) were inoculated in the last 24 hours at 28 vaccine centres in Mumbai against the target of 10,500. Of the total target of 10,500 beneficiaries 3000 HCWs while 7500 were FLWs were expected to be inoculated as against this 4444 HCWs (for first and second dose) and 9470 FLWs turned out registering a turnout of 148 per cent and 130 per cent respectively as against the target.



However, more and more frontline workers are coming forward for the vaccination drive compared to healthcare workers. Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health) said that the drop in the number of healthcare workers is due to misconceptions, hesitancy related to vaccines.



“There were doubts among health care workers pertaining to the side effects and efficacy of the vaccine due to which there had been a low turnout of healthcare workers at the vaccine centres. After taking the first dose, some are hesitating to take the second dose. So some are thinking that they can be taken any time after 28 days. We are clearing their doubts and raising awareness hence, health care workers have stared turning out to the centres now, the number of beneficiaries inoculated on Saturday makes it evident," he said.