Mumbai: Urjita Jagdish Master Buys ₹105 Crore Sea-View Luxury Apartment In Oberoi 360 West, Worli

Mumbai: Urjita Jagdish Master’s ₹105 Crore Luxury Apartment in Oberoi 360 West | Representative Image

Mumbai: Urjita Jagdish Master, Director at Deep Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd and One-Up Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd, has made a notable investment in the city's real estate market. Master has purchased an apartment in Oberoi 360 West, Worli, for a staggering Rs 105 crore. The property, situated on the 59th floor of the building, spans 7,303 sq ft and was acquired from Oberoi Realty.

According to registration details accessed by IndexTap.com, Master paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.89 crore for the property, which was registered on November 13, 2024. The apartment, valued at Rs 1.44 lakh per sq ft, includes five car parking spaces.

Recently, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, have recently leased a luxurious apartment in Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Prabhadevi. The couple will pay a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh for the high-end property.

The apartment, spanning a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft, includes three dedicated car parking spaces. The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, spans 36 months and required an initial security deposit of Rs 21 lakh. The rental arrangement features a tiered structure, with the rent set at Rs 7 lakh for the first 18 months and increasing to Rs 7.35 lakh for the remaining 18 months.

Padukone, who already owns a property in Beau Monde Towers—a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group—continues to expand her real estate portfolio. Her recent acquisitions include a premium apartment in Bandra and a spacious bungalow in Alibag.