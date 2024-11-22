 Mumbai: Urjita Jagdish Master Buys ₹105 Crore Sea-View Luxury Apartment In Oberoi 360 West, Worli
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Urjita Jagdish Master Buys ₹105 Crore Sea-View Luxury Apartment In Oberoi 360 West, Worli

Mumbai: Urjita Jagdish Master Buys ₹105 Crore Sea-View Luxury Apartment In Oberoi 360 West, Worli

Urjita Jagdish Master, Director at Deep Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd and One-Up Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd, has made a notable investment in the city's real estate market. Master has purchased an apartment in Oberoi 360 West, Worli, for a staggering Rs 105 crore.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Urjita Jagdish Master’s ₹105 Crore Luxury Apartment in Oberoi 360 West | Representative Image

Mumbai: Urjita Jagdish Master, Director at Deep Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd and One-Up Financial Consultants Pvt Ltd, has made a notable investment in the city's real estate market. Master has purchased an apartment in Oberoi 360 West, Worli, for a staggering Rs 105 crore. The property, situated on the 59th floor of the building, spans 7,303 sq ft and was acquired from Oberoi Realty.

According to registration details accessed by IndexTap.com, Master paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.89 crore for the property, which was registered on November 13, 2024. The apartment, valued at Rs 1.44 lakh per sq ft, includes five car parking spaces.

Recently, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, have recently leased a luxurious apartment in Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Prabhadevi. The couple will pay a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh for the high-end property.

The apartment, spanning a built-up area of 3,245 sq ft and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq ft, includes three dedicated car parking spaces. The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, spans 36 months and required an initial security deposit of Rs 21 lakh. The rental arrangement features a tiered structure, with the rent set at Rs 7 lakh for the first 18 months and increasing to Rs 7.35 lakh for the remaining 18 months.

FPJ Shorts
CBI Completes Questioning Of Gaurav Mehta In Alleged ₹6,600-Crore Bitcoin Scam Case
CBI Completes Questioning Of Gaurav Mehta In Alleged ₹6,600-Crore Bitcoin Scam Case
Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death By Minor Over 'Train Seat Dispute' At Ghatkopar Railway Station
Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death By Minor Over 'Train Seat Dispute' At Ghatkopar Railway Station
Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Citizens Of Fake Support Centers, Ransomware, Phishing And Malicious Apps
Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Citizens Of Fake Support Centers, Ransomware, Phishing And Malicious Apps
Punjab: Aman Arora Appointed AAP President, Replaces CM Bhagwant Mann; Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi Named Working President; VIDEO
Punjab: Aman Arora Appointed AAP President, Replaces CM Bhagwant Mann; Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi Named Working President; VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
article-image

Padukone, who already owns a property in Beau Monde Towers—a luxury residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group—continues to expand her real estate portfolio. Her recent acquisitions include a premium apartment in Bandra and a spacious bungalow in Alibag.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death By Minor Over 'Train Seat Dispute' At Ghatkopar...

Mumbai: 33-Yr-Old Man Brutally Stabbed To Death By Minor Over 'Train Seat Dispute' At Ghatkopar...

Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Citizens Of Fake Support Centers, Ransomware, Phishing And Malicious...

Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Citizens Of Fake Support Centers, Ransomware, Phishing And Malicious...

Mumbai: Bandra Residents Demand Cancellation Of Proposed Road Plans Through St Peter's Cemetery

Mumbai: Bandra Residents Demand Cancellation Of Proposed Road Plans Through St Peter's Cemetery

Mumbai: CR Announces 10 Special Trains Between CSMT And Nagpur For Railway Recruitment Board...

Mumbai: CR Announces 10 Special Trains Between CSMT And Nagpur For Railway Recruitment Board...

Bombay HC Quashes Case Against 3 Lawyers In 17-Year-Old Assault Case; Awards ₹15,000 Compensation...

Bombay HC Quashes Case Against 3 Lawyers In 17-Year-Old Assault Case; Awards ₹15,000 Compensation...