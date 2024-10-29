 Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore

Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore

The apartments of 8,041 sq ft are valued at Rs 112.55 crore each and the company paid stamp duty of Rs 4.41 crore for the apartment situated on the 52nd floor beside and Rs 4.39 crore for the one situated on 56th floor. The deal for both properties was registered on October 24, 2024, the documents revealed. The apartments come with parking space for five cars each, it said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
The apartments of 8,041 sq ft are valued at Rs 112.55 crore each and the company paid stamp duty of Rs 4.41 crore for the apartment situated on the 52nd floor beside and Rs 4.39 crore for the one situated on 56th floor. | FPJ Library

Great White Global Pvt. Ltd, manufacturers of home electrical equipment, has purchased two apartments in Oberoi 360 West, Worli for Rs 225 crore. According to the documents accessed by IndexTap.com, the company purchased the apartments situated on the 52nd and 56th floors of the building from Oberoi Realty Pvt Ltd.

About The Apartments

The apartments of 8,041 sq ft are valued at Rs 112.55 crore each and the company paid stamp duty of Rs 4.41 crore for the apartment situated on the 52nd floor beside and Rs 4.39 crore for the one situated on 56th floor. The deal for both properties was registered on October 24, 2024, the documents revealed. The apartments come with parking space for five cars each, it said.

Read Also
Is Mumbai’s Real Estate Boom On Pause? What The Latest Dip In New Projects Means For Buyers; All...
article-image

In its latest report, "Homebuyer Sentiment Survey - H1 2024", the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and ANAROCK Property Consultants have unveiled significant shifts in homebuyer preferences and market dynamics in India's real estate sector.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore
'Maar Denge, Kaat Denge': Abhinav Arora's Mother Reveals Getting Distressing Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
'Maar Denge, Kaat Denge': Abhinav Arora's Mother Reveals Getting Distressing Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details
Swiggy IPO: Zomato's Archrival Opens Public Offer Of ₹11,327 Crore on November 6; Know Key Details
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split (Videos)
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had Expressed Over Siding With CM Shinde After Sena Split (Videos)

Key Findings Of The Homebuyer Sentiment Survey - H1 2024 Report

The key findings from the report state that real estate remains the most preferred asset class for investment, with 59% of respondents favouring it. While 67% of buyers seek property for end use and 33% invest, demand for ready homes has declined significantly. The ratio of ready homes to new launches is now 20:25, compared to 46:18 in H1 2020.

Read Also
Mumbai: Festive Season Spurs Home Buying, Igniting Surge In Real Estate Growth
article-image

Similarly, 51% of respondents prefer 3BHK units, showing increased demand for larger homes. The budget between Rs 45 and Rs 90 lakh remains the most popular (35% preference), but there's a shift towards premium properties as 28% now prefer homes priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore

Mumbai: Great White Global Purchases 2 Apartments In Oberoi 360 West, Worli For ₹225 Crore

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Denied Ticket From Palghar, Sitting MLA Srinivas Vanga Goes Missing; Had...

Mumbai Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Man From Noida's Sector 39 For Issuing Death Threats To Bollywood...

Mumbai Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Man From Noida's Sector 39 For Issuing Death Threats To Bollywood...

Maharashtra: Nagpur Cops Identify 35-Year-Old Man Behind Series Of Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines;...

Maharashtra: Nagpur Cops Identify 35-Year-Old Man Behind Series Of Hoax Bomb Threats To Airlines;...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Releases Fourth List Of Two...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP Releases Fourth List Of Two...