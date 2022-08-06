Mumbai updates: Vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge from today, know the new regulations

Mumbai Ganeshotsav: Vighnaharta’s journey may be hindered by potholes

The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals in the city are all set to welcome Bappa in their pandal. But they are worried about the potholes on the procession route which have not been filled up yet. So the mandals have requested the BMC authorities to fill all the potholes, especially in the western suburbs before August 15.

Several Ganeshotsav mandals bring the Ganesh idols 10-15 days early in the pandal for decoration purposes. Accordingly, this year the mandals will start bringing the idols from Independence Day.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), an umbrella organisation of city Ganesh mandals, had urged the BMC to fill up the potholes on roads before August 15, so that the idols can be safely brought to the mandals well before Ganeshotsav begins.

