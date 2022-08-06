Mumbai updates: Vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge from today, know the new regulations

Mumbai Ganeshotsav: Vighnaharta’s journey may be hindered by potholes
The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals in the city are all set to welcome Bappa in their pandal. But they are worried about the potholes on the procession route which have not been filled up yet. So the mandals have requested the BMC authorities to fill all the potholes, especially in the western suburbs before August 15.
Several Ganeshotsav mandals bring the Ganesh idols 10-15 days early in the pandal for decoration purposes. Accordingly, this year the mandals will start bringing the idols from Independence Day.
The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), an umbrella organisation of city Ganesh mandals, had urged the BMC to fill up the potholes on roads before August 15, so that the idols can be safely brought to the mandals well before Ganeshotsav begins.
Read our detailed report to know what did the Samiti say
Eight more AC local services between Churchgate and Virar from August 8
Much to the relief of Mumbaikars, the Western Railway has decided to run eight additional AC local services between Churchgate and Virar. These services will begin from August 8.
Check the train timings here:
Dear commuters, check the latest local train updates here before making travel plans
New regulations for vehicular traffic diversion on Sion Flyover Bridge
Mumbaikars, vehicular traffic on the Sion Flyover Bridge will be diverted from today 8 pm to Monday 6 am. This will continue until October 17 as the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has taken development work at the flyover bridge.
According to the new diversion routes, on the northbound i.e Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road – heavy vehicles from Mumbai Dock, South Mumbai will take the right turn for Wadala bridge, Sevree-Chembur Link Road, Bhakti Park-Wadala-Anik Depot Road and will proceed by Ahuja bridge towards Thane or Navi Mumbai.
Read our detailed report to know further diversions