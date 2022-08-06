Mumbai: Mega block on Central Railway's fast train line, none on Western Railway suburban section (Representative Image) | FPJ

Usually, on Sundays, the Western and Central Railway undertakes maintenance work during a mega block. The WR will not carry out a mega block on August 7, Sunday.

They will however carry out maintenance work on local train railway tracks, signalling and overhead equipment for which a jumbo block of three hours during the night. The jumbo block will be from 12.15 am to 3.15 am on August 7.

Meanwhile the CR has planned Mega block on following sections on August 7:

Matunga - Mulund Up & Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm

According to the press release, the Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further, these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar line).

CR in their press statement said that the trains will remain suspended during the block. However, special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vashi during the period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Suburban train services between Belapur - Kharkopar and Nerul - Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," they wrote.