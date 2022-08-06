e-Paper Get App

Mumbai weather update: City to pick up pace for a while after monsoon break

On Sunday, Mumbaikars can anticipate an increase in rain, with a chance of light showers. There are one or two strong spells visible.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 06, 2022, 09:29 AM IST
Mumbai | Photo Credit: AFP

Mumbai has experienced a few light rain spells over the past two days, with Santa Cruz receiving between 25 and 26 mm of rain per day. Tomorrow and today are likely to be the same, with light to moderate showers.

While districts around Mumbai, including Thane, Raigad, Satara, Pune, and Kolhapur, have been given a yellow alert for Saturday.

