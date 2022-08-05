Mumbai Ganeshotsav: Vighnaharta’s journey may be hindered by potholes | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Mumbai: The Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals in the city are all set to welcome Bappa in their pandal. But they are worried about the potholes on the procession route which have not been filled up yet. So the mandals have requested the BMC authorities to fill all the potholes, especially in the western suburbs before August 15.

After the pandemic, the city will be celebrating its first restriction-free Ganpati festival falling on August 31. There are around 12,000 public (sarvajanik) Ganeshotsav mandals in the city. More than 2 lakh Ganesh idols are worshipped at home during this festival.

Several Ganeshotsav mandals bring the Ganesh idols 10-15 days early in the pandal for decoration purposes. Accordingly, this year the mandals will start bringing the idols from Independence Day.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), an umbrella organisation of city Ganesh mandals, had urged the BMC to fill up the potholes on roads before August 15, so that the idols can be safely brought to the mandals well before Ganeshotsav begins. "We were assured in an official meeting that the potholes will be filled up soon, but the potholes are visible on many roads in the suburbs. I have received many complaints from the mandals. Who will be responsible if any untoward incidents happen? We will discuss this issue in the meeting to be held with municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday," said Naresh Dahibavkar, president of BSGSS.

Siddhesh Khanvilkar of Om Shri Siddhi Vinayak Mitra Mandal at Saki Naka said, "We will be bringing our Ganesh idol on August 20, but still we can see the Andheri Kurla road in potholes. The civic team came once to fill the potholes, but few of them are yet to be filled."

BMC Joint Commissioner Harshad Kale said, "Meetings have been held by the Assistant Commissioner in their ward with the Ganesh mandals. Accordingly, all the complaints of potholes are being attended by the civic team. There will be very few mandals who will bring Ganesh idols by August 15. All the potholes will be filled up by August 26."

Total potholes attended - 21,329

The highest number of potholes

K west - Andheri West - 1585

P North - Malad - 1474

K East - Jogeshwari, Andheri East - 1399

P South - Goregaon - 1141