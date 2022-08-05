Mumbai: 8 more AC local services between Churchgate and Virar from August 8; check train timings here

Photo: Representative Image

Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, Western Railway has decided to increase the number of AC local services on Mumbai Suburban section with effect from August 8. With the introduction of 8 new AC local service, the total number of services will now increase from 40 to 48 on Western Railway.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, with the reduction of fares for AC local journey tickets, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC local trains. Recently, WR had introduced 8 more AC local services w.e.f 20th June, 2022.

Thakur further stated that, out of the additional 8 services being introduced, 4 services each are in UP & DOWN directions. In the UP direction, there is one service each between Virar – Churchgate, Borivali - Churchgate, Malad – Churchgate and Bhayander - Churchgate.

Similarly, in the DOWN direction, there is one service each between Churchgate - Virar, Churchgate - Borivali, Churchgate – Malad and Churchgate – Bhayandar. It is pertinent to mention that these 8 services will run all days.