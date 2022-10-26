Mumbai updates: Thane-Bhiwandi Metro line 60% ready

Soon, heritage tour inside Mumbai's Port

Soon, the Mumbai Port Authority (MPA), erstwhile Mumbai Port Trust, will open its doors for people to familiarise themselves with the rich maritime heritage Mumbai has had for centuries now.

The MPA is scouting for a tour operator who will conduct heritage tourism inside the Mumbai Port area. The maritime heritage tour is to be launched in 2023 when the MPA will also flag off celebrations of its 150 years of its establishment.

“The tour will showcase select places of interest that have historical significance and relevance that have so far been out of the bounds of the general public. We expect the heritage tour guide to conduct tours having limited seats and to be taken in an open deck bus. It is part of the plan to revamp the port and tourism activities,” shared a source.

Presently, heritage tours are conducted in South Mumbai at different locations on the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking's open deck buses. But these heritage tours are run by a private player and outside that the Mumbai Port area.