Mumbai updates: Thane-Bhiwandi Metro line 60% ready

Soon, heritage tour inside Mumbai's Port
Soon, the Mumbai Port Authority (MPA), erstwhile Mumbai Port Trust, will open its doors for people to familiarise themselves with the rich maritime heritage Mumbai has had for centuries now.
The MPA is scouting for a tour operator who will conduct heritage tourism inside the Mumbai Port area. The maritime heritage tour is to be launched in 2023 when the MPA will also flag off celebrations of its 150 years of its establishment.
“The tour will showcase select places of interest that have historical significance and relevance that have so far been out of the bounds of the general public. We expect the heritage tour guide to conduct tours having limited seats and to be taken in an open deck bus. It is part of the plan to revamp the port and tourism activities,” shared a source.
Presently, heritage tours are conducted in South Mumbai at different locations on the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking's open deck buses. But these heritage tours are run by a private player and outside that the Mumbai Port area.
Phase one of Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro 60% ready
In a couple of years, a part of the Thane – Bhiwandi – Kalyan metro line will be operationalised, with work of the first phase getting 60% ready. This has become possible after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) managed to resolve the car depot issue and will now come up at Kasheli.
The planning authorities have split the entire 24.90-km orange line into two phases. The first phase is between Thane and Bhiwandi, while the second is between Bhiwandi and Kalyan.
“With land parcels getting identified at Kasheli for this particular route. It will be possible to operationalise the first phase of the corridor. Had the earlier Kongaon-Govegaon land been utilised for setting up the car depot, it would not have been possible to open the first phase. As of now, 60% of civil works between Thane and Bhiwandi is through,” said a source.
