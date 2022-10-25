Thane: Mentally unstable man booked for firing rockets at residential building in Ulhasnagar | FPJ

The Ulhasnagar police on Tuesday lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a mentally unstable man and his accomplice after a video showed the former firing rockets at a residential society in Ulhasnagar in the wee hours of Monday. The incident came to light after the video went viral on social media. A manhunt has been launched for the suspects.

According to the Ulhasnagar police, the man came to the spot with a box of rockets and fired one at Heera Panna building (camp number 2) in the Golmaidan area. Even as he was firing rockets, a person accompanying him was shooting the video, which was later uploaded as a Facebook story and on WhatsApp with account name nawab69.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, the police said that the act could have led to a major disaster. “Fortunately, no untoward incident took place but it has created a stir among the residents of Heera Panna building and they have demanded action against the two youths,” said an official, adding that the police have taken cognisance and registered a case under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mr Naveen Multani, a Heera Panna resident, said, “The man was deliberately targeting our building. Several rockets hit the outdoor units of air conditioners installed outside the apartments, and some even entered a flat through the balcony. A minor girl was injured during the incident.”