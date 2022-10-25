Post Diwali, Mumbai’s air quality plummets drastically, falls into the ‘poor’ category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai reach 191. |

Mumbai: Post-Diwali and the retreat of the monsoon, Mumbai’s air quality has seen a drastic dip, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai reaching 191 on Tuesday, putting it into the ‘poor’ category.

The higher the AQI value, the higher are the chances of health hazards.

The AQI is calculated based on the Fine Particulate Matter which are inhalable pollutant particles that can enter the lungs and bloodstream, resulting in serious health issues.

Due to the air quality being in the ‘poor’ category, citizens are advised to wear masks while heading outdoors.

Delhi remains in 'very poor' category

Meanwhile, Delhi’s AQI rose to 295, putting it into the ‘very poor’ category. While Pune and Ahmedabad also remained in the ‘poor’ category with their AQI’s being 153 and 211, respectively.

Owing to the rains, in the month of July, the AQI of Mumbai had mostly remained below 20, while August had been experiencing even better air days with the AQI mostly remaining below 15.

