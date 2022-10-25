Soon, heritage tour inside Mumbai's Port | FPJ

Mumbai, Oct. 25: Soon, the Mumbai Port Authority (MPA), erstwhile Mumbai Port Trust, will open its doors for people to familiarise themselves with the rich maritime heritage Mumbai has had for centuries now.

The MPA is scouting for a tour operator who will conduct heritage tourism inside the Mumbai Port area. The maritime heritage tour is to be launched in 2023 when the MPA will also flag off celebrations of its 150 years of its establishment.

“The tour will showcase select places of interest that have historical significance and relevance that have so far been out of the bounds of the general public. We expect the heritage tour guide to conduct tours having limited seats and to be taken in an open deck bus. It is part of the plan to revamp the port and tourism activities,” shared a source.

Presently, heritage tours are conducted in South Mumbai at different locations on the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking's open deck buses. But these heritage tours are run by a private player and outside that the Mumbai Port area.

The tour will include visits and a sneak-peak into the history of Port House, Custom House, Thackersey House, War Memorial, Darabshaw House, Grand Hotel, Britannia & Company Restaurant, Ballard Bunder GateHouse, Hamilton Studio, Mackinnon, Mackenzie & Co, Prince of Wales Seamen's Club, Neville House, Marshall & Sons, Karfule Petrol Pump, Alexandra/ Indira Dockyard, Rim Bascule Bridge, Hughes Dry Dockyard, P&V Building of Ghadiyal Godi, Domestic Cruise Terminal, Ballard Pier and Cross Island.

Among the list of heritage structures is Port House, a Grade-II heritage structure which is nearly 131 years old and constructed in grey stone in 1891. It has a fabulous carpet of Minton tiles with an inbuilt gutter near the window edge and is notable for its two boats carved on the basalt facade. The well-known Custom House existed much before 1878. Considering the increasing Trade Volume, in 1911, it was decided that a new custom house be constructed and it was built next to the Port House.

Another landmark that will be part of the tour is Ghadiyal Godi, a Heritage “Stone Clock Tower”. The Heritage clock tower played a crucial role, in the age of sailing. The ships would set their Marine Chronometers by it. The Clock was a time ball-signalling device that allowed offshore ships to accurately set their clocks before heading out.

Whereas, the Mumbai Port was created on a reclaimed 22 acres of land at Ballard Estate between 1914 and 1918, using material excavated from the Alexandra Docks for filling. Ballard Estate was named after Colonel J. A. Ballard, founder of Mumbai Port Trust, which constructed the port and Ballard Pier.

