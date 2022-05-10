Mumbai: BMC to restore heritage building of Acworth Hospital in Wadala at Rs 4 crore

In an atmosphere of concern over the loudspeaker row between political parties, one historical structure in the city reminds us of being a secular nation. A 120-year-old hospital to treat leprosy patients had a temple, mosque and a chapel on its premises when it was built in 1890.

The dilapidating structures at Acworth Hospital in Wadala will be coming up again, brick by brick, as the BMC has undertaken the restoration of this ancient facility at a cost of nearly Rs 4 crore.

A Grade-2 heritage structure, the hospital was named after HA Acworth, who was commissioner of Mumbai from 1890-95. Grade-2 heritage comprises buildings and precincts of local importance with special architectural and aesthetic merit. Sometimes, these structures are local landmarks with historical significance.

As per the civic body’s proposal, tenders were floated and five firms had shown interest in the bid. Among them, M/s M. Devang Construction Company has agreed to work at 11 per cent less than the estimated cost.

Sanjay Sawant, the executive engineer at the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee said, “Most of the structures of this old hospital are wooden, and roofs of some are of old Mangalorean type. Their walls are made of old and high-quality bricks that need to be repaired. Our aim is to restore the glory of the historic structures on these premises.”

Conservation architect Pankaj Kathole, who is looking after the work, told the Free Press Journal, “All the structures are about 120 years old and their condition is very delicate. They had deteriorated and no major repairs had been undertaken in several years.”

He said the wooden structures like trusses, rafters, boarding and decorative wooden brackets were eroded and had sagged over a period of time.

“They need to be totally restored to their earlier condition,” said Kothale, adding, “The stone plinth walls and superstructure – with exposed brickwork – were painted several times. We will restore them by removing the layers of paint without damaging the existing structural elements.”

He said that the cement mosaic tiles were fixed over the existing Indian pattern stone and the floor of the church will be restored to its original finish.

Glorious history of Acworth Hospital

HA Acworth, after whom the hospital was named, was the commissioner of Mumbai from 1890-95. He established this facility, called ‘Homeless Leper Asylum’, in 1890. In 1904, it was renamed ‘Acworth Leper Asylum’. Its name changed again in 1954 to ‘Acworth Municipal Leprosy Hospital’.

On the premises of the hospital were structures like a chapel, a museum, mosque, temple and a meditation centre, besides the Acworth bungalow, which the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC) is working towards reviving.

