Mumbai updates: Taxi, rickshaw unions demand fare hike; forewarn indefinite strike

Mumbai to see moderate rainfall over the next 48 hours
Mumbaikars, brace yourselves to experience increased rainfall in the coming 48 hours. The Indian meterological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.
They also said there's a possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places toward evening/ night.
The IMD said that the city will see moderate rains in the next 48 hours.
Commuters, Andheri subway which was closed for traffic has now been reopened.
Taxi, rickshaw unions demand hike in tariff; threaten with indefinite strike
The taxi and rickshaw unions in the city have upped their demand for a raise on the existing tariff. Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union & Mumbai Taximen's Union are up in arms to get their demand accepted by the Maharashtra government.
The representatives of the two unions will be taking their demand to Industry Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday. According to Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union leader Thampy Kurien, representatives of all prominent taxi and rickshaw unions will likely participate in the meeting.
The taxi union has been demanding a hike in their recent petition. Currently, the minimum fare for the metered taxis is Rs 25, the union has demanded that the fares be revised to Rs 30. Similarly, rickshaw unions also demanding revision in minimum fare from Rs 21 to Rs 23.
