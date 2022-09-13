Mumbai updates: Taxi, rickshaw unions demand fare hike; forewarn indefinite strike

Mumbai to see moderate rainfall over the next 48 hours

Mumbaikars, brace yourselves to experience increased rainfall in the coming 48 hours. The Indian meterological Department has forecasted light to moderate rain the city and suburbs for the next 24 hours.

They also said there's a possibility of thunderstorms at isolated places toward evening/ night.

The IMD said that the city will see moderate rains in the next 48 hours.