Mumbai: Here's the schedule of Bandra's Mount Mary feast; all mass timings

Since the state government has lifted the restrictions this year, the BMC has predicted that more than one lakh people may visit the fair. For the visitors who will be visiting the basilica, here is the whole schedule.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:21 AM IST
Mumbai: Not just Christians, but people from all faiths throng the festival at Bandra's Mount Mary, which has a tradition of over 100 years. Every year, BMC makes arrangements for smooth management. However, for the last two years, the celebrations were muted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Since the state government has lifted the restrictions this year, the BMC has predicted that more than one lakh people may visit the fair. For the visitors who will be visiting the basilica, here is the whole schedule

SCHEDULE FOR THE CELEBRATION OF THE FEAST OF OUR LADY OF THE MOUNT

FEAST OCTAVE

Sunday, 11 September to Sunday, 18th September 2022

Sunday, 11th Sept

5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30 a.m.

10:30 am. Konkani Mass

11:30 a.m. Feast Mass

12:30 p.m. Last Mass

No Evening Mass

Weekdays

6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 & 11:30 a.m.

No Evening Mass

Mon. 12th Sept at 11:30 a.m.: Mass for the Elderly and Sick

Tue. 13 Sept at 11:30a.m.: Mass in Konkani

Wed. 14th Sept at 11:30a.m.: Mass in Marathi

Thu. 15 Sept at 11:30a.m.: Mass in Tamil

Fri. 16th Sept at 11:30 a.m.: Mass in Malayalam

Sat. 17 Sept at 11:30 a.m.: Mass in Gujarati

Octave Sun. 18th Sept

5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. Marathi Mass

11:30 a.m. Feast Mass

12:30 p.m. Last Mass

No Evening Mass

