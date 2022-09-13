Mumbai: Here's the schedule of Bandra's Mount Mary feast; all mass timings

Mumbai: Not just Christians, but people from all faiths throng the festival at Bandra's Mount Mary, which has a tradition of over 100 years. Every year, BMC makes arrangements for smooth management. However, for the last two years, the celebrations were muted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Since the state government has lifted the restrictions this year, the BMC has predicted that more than one lakh people may visit the fair. For the visitors who will be visiting the basilica, here is the whole schedule
SCHEDULE FOR THE CELEBRATION OF THE FEAST OF OUR LADY OF THE MOUNT
FEAST OCTAVE
Sunday, 11 September to Sunday, 18th September 2022
Sunday, 11th Sept
5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30 a.m.
10:30 am. Konkani Mass
11:30 a.m. Feast Mass
12:30 p.m. Last Mass
No Evening Mass
Weekdays
6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 & 11:30 a.m.
No Evening Mass
Mon. 12th Sept at 11:30 a.m.: Mass for the Elderly and Sick
Tue. 13 Sept at 11:30a.m.: Mass in Konkani
Wed. 14th Sept at 11:30a.m.: Mass in Marathi
Thu. 15 Sept at 11:30a.m.: Mass in Tamil
Fri. 16th Sept at 11:30 a.m.: Mass in Malayalam
Sat. 17 Sept at 11:30 a.m.: Mass in Gujarati
Octave Sun. 18th Sept
5:30, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 & 9:30 a.m.
10:30 a.m. Marathi Mass
11:30 a.m. Feast Mass
12:30 p.m. Last Mass
No Evening Mass
