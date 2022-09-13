Mumbai: Central Railway sets up e-vehicle charging facilities at nine stations |

The Central Railway has set up nine electric vehicle charging facilities at important stations in Mumbai. The move comes as a part of its contribution to the Union government's endeavour to reduce carbon emissions.

The EV Charging facilities have been provided at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Byculla, Parel, Kurla, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bhandup, Kalyan and Panvel.

The Railway said that having charging stations for electric vehicles will provide "affordable, efficient and thus encourage more electric vehicles onto the road and help to promote healthier air and clean environment".

According to the press release by the Central Railway, the charging facility will be functional 24x7 and is expected to augment the "infrastructure for EVs to operate smoothly, bringing in great relief to people, as they can charge their EVs at key locations near Railway Stations".

The statement further reads, "The provision of this EV charging facility through Non Fare Revenue Scheme also bringing in additional income to Central Railway apart from promoting Green Initiatives."