Infrastructural upgradation at Bandra Terminus, few express trains to be partially cancelled on Western line

YouTube screengrab

A major traffic block of 30 hours will be undertaken at Bandra Terminus Yard from 00.00 hrs of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, to 06.00 hrs of Wednesday, September 14, 2022, for carrying out infrastructural upgradation at Bandra Terminus Yard north end. This will cause partial cancellation of a few WR trains.

Trains Partially Cancelled / Short Terminated

1. Train No. 22904 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be short terminated at Borivali on 13.09.2022 and hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

2. Train No. 19004 Bhusaval - Bandra Terminus Khandesh Express will be short terminated at Borivali on 14.09.2022 and hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.

3.Train No. 12936 Surat - Bandra Terminus Superfast Express will be short terminated at Borivali on 14.09.2022 and hence will be partially cancelled between Borivali and Bandra Terminus.