Maharashtra Cyber arrests Thane woman for posting derogatory comments against Amruta Fadnavis on Facebook

Maharashtra Cyber department officials arrested a Thane resident woman on Monday for allegedly posting derogatory comments about Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Facebook. The police seized the mobile phone of the accused.

According to the police, the complainant is the president of Yuvti Morcha. As per the complainant, on September 07, when she was surfing her Facebook, she came across a profile of one Ganesh Kapoor who had posted derogatory comments on the photograph of Amruta Fadnavis.

The police was then informed after which the police initiated a probe which revealed that the said Facebook profile was created from an IP address which belonged to a Thane resident woman. The probe also revealed that her original account was taken down by Facebook in November 2021 for making similar comments.

"In order to evade the law enforcement and investigation agencies, the accused made a fake profile by the name of Ganesh Kapoor and through this bogus account, she posted derogatory and objectionable comments on Facebook against Amruta Fadnavis. It appears that the accused had purposefully committed the said crime and we are probing why she had made derogatory comments against Amruta Fadnavis," said a police officer.

"The accused was aware that Amruta Fadnavis holds a prestigious position in the society and we are probing that on who's instructions she got inspired to make derogatory comments knowing that this could create a law and order situation as both Devendra and Amruta Fadnavis have a large fan following," the officer said.

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating by personation, forgery for purpose of cheating, forgery for purpose of harming reputation, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace, statements conducing to public mischief, word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman, punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource.

