Taxi, rickshaw unions demand hike in tariff, to meet Industry Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday

The taxi and rickshaw unions in the city have upped their demand for a raise on the existing tariff. Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union & Mumbai Taximen's Union are up in arms to get their demand accepted by the Maharashtra government.

The representatives of the two unions will be taking their demand to Industry Minister Uday Samant on Tuesday. According to Mumbai Rickshawmen’s Union leader Thampy Kurien, representatives of all prominent taxi and rickshaw unions will likely participate in the meeting.

Earlier Mumbai Taximen's Union leader A L Quadros demanded fare hike and has threatened to go on an indefinite strike from September 15 onwards. The taxi union has been demanding a hike in their recent petition. Currently, the minimum fare for the metered taxis is Rs 25, the union has demanded that the fares be revised to Rs 30. Similarly, rickshaw unions also demanding revision in minimum fare from Rs 21 to Rs 23.