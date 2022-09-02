e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Over 30,000 Ganesh idols immersed in city

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 07:58 AM IST
Mumbai updates: Over 30,000 Ganesh idols immersed in city | FPJ
02 September 2022 07:58 AM IST

Over 34,000 idols immersed on Thursday

The devotees in the city immersed around 34,122 Ganesha idols and Hartalika in natural and artificial ponds on the one-and-a-half day of the festival. The city is celebrating its first Ganeshotsav with enthusiasm after the pandemic. The BMC said no untoward incidents were reported.

The festival will be celebrated till September 9. Traditionally, sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav mandals immerse the idols on the second, fifth, seventh, and 11th days of the festival. As per the data shared by BMC's disaster management cell on Thursday, devotees in the city immersed around 34,070 Ganesh idols and 52 Hartalikas at the various immersion spots.

Mumbai: Over 34,000 idols immersed on Thursday
