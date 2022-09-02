MNS suspends party worker, Vinod Argyle for thrashing an elderly woman in Kamathipura

MNS suspends party worker, Vinod Argile for thrashing an elderly woman in Kamathipura | ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday suspended party worker, Vinod Argyle for thrashing an elderly woman in Kamathipura. The development comes after a video showing Argyle physically abusing and pushing an elderly woman in the Kamathipura area went viral on social media on Thursday.

Meanhwile, the three MNS leaders Vinod Argyle, Raju Argyle, and Sandeep Lad have been arrested by Mumbai Police.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday when Argyle, was about to install an advertisement banner near the woman’s shop, without her consent.

Argyle, started a fight when the woman, identified as Prakash Devi, stopped him from putting the banner near her medical shop. The police registered a case against Argyle and the other two men identified as Raju Argyle and Satish Lad, on Thursday while also conducting a medical examination on Devi.

“It started with an argument but gradually became physical when the man first slapped the woman. As the argument started heating up, the woman was then pushed down by him, and subsequently, a large crowd started gathering, while also filming the entire act,” said the official.

The three are booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke break of the peace), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman they assaulted, Prakash Devi, said that they wanted to install banner outside her shop. "I declined and told them to install it somewhere else, so they hit me... no woman should go through this," she added.