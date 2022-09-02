Truck driver dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Mumbai Pune Expressway (Representative Image) | File

A 41-year-old driver of a tempo died after hitting a truck along the Mumbai-Pune expressway early this week. Police said that the accident took place while overtaking the truck towards the Pune end.

The tempo driver was identified as Subhashchnadra Gautam, a Titwala in the Thane district. According to police, Gautam lost control over his pace after hitting a truck while overtaking near Panvel.

In the accident, Gautam was seriously injured and he was trapped in the tempo. He was rescued by the Highway Rescue Team. With the help of the highway police, he was taken out. However, the doctor on duty at the IRB ambulance declared him dead.

Later, his body was taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Panvel by a private ambulance for further post-mortem. The rescue team removed it and cleared the road for traffic.