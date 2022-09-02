e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTruck driver dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Truck driver dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

The tempo driver was identified as Subhashchnadra Gautam, a Titwala in the Thane district.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, September 02, 2022, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Pune Expressway (Representative Image) | File

A 41-year-old driver of a tempo died after hitting a truck along the Mumbai-Pune expressway early this week. Police said that the accident took place while overtaking the truck towards the Pune end.

The tempo driver was identified as Subhashchnadra Gautam, a Titwala in the Thane district. According to police, Gautam lost control over his pace after hitting a truck while overtaking near Panvel.

In the accident, Gautam was seriously injured and he was trapped in the tempo. He was rescued by the Highway Rescue Team. With the help of the highway police, he was taken out. However, the doctor on duty at the IRB ambulance declared him dead.

Later, his body was taken to the Sub-District Hospital in Panvel by a private ambulance for further post-mortem. The rescue team removed it and cleared the road for traffic.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: MNS suspends its worker Vinod Argyle for thrashing elderly woman in Kamathipura

Mumbai updates: MNS suspends its worker Vinod Argyle for thrashing elderly woman in Kamathipura

Will Pune have new municipal corporation? Here's what Deputy CM Fadnavis said

Will Pune have new municipal corporation? Here's what Deputy CM Fadnavis said

Mumbai: Demolition of 154-year-old Carnac bridge begins today; watch video

Mumbai: Demolition of 154-year-old Carnac bridge begins today; watch video

Navi Mumbai: APMC sees fresh arrival of onion from Karnataka

Navi Mumbai: APMC sees fresh arrival of onion from Karnataka

Truck driver dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway

Truck driver dies in accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway