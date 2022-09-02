11602 Ganesha idols of one and half days Ganpati immersed in Thane |

The one-and-a-half-day immersion of Ganesha idols in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) area took place in a devotional atmosphere on Thursday, September 2. This year, 11602 Ganesha idols were immersed in the city for one and a half days.

The devotees responded well to Ganesh immersion in the artificial ponds created under the alternative Ganesh immersion system of the TMC, which is setting a model for environment-friendly Ganeshotsav in the state by implementing the concept of eco-friendly Ganeshotsav. Similarly, a total of 316 Ganesh idols received in the TMC Ganesh Murti Center were also duly immersed.

For the convenience of devotees coming for immersion, an online timeslot booking facility was provided for the immersion of Ganesh idols, where 445 people booked and immersed themselves on the spot.

TMC has made arrangements in Thane city for one and a half days, five days, and alternative Ganesh immersions for public Ganesh immersions. Under this arrangement, the civic body has provided artificial ponds at Railadevi, Ambeghosale, Upvan Palaidevi, Nilakant Woods, Tikujini, Wadi-Balkum Rewale, Kharegaon etc. In addition to Parsik Reti Bandar and Kolshet Bandar, Visarjan Mahaghat has been constructed at Mithbandar, Kalwa, and Gaimukh.

An alternative immersion arrangement has also been made at Dattaghat at Masunda Lake. Apart from that, arrangements have been made to accept this Ganesha idol at the ghat next to the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar of Masunda Lake.