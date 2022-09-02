Thane: Woman loses Rs 2.95L to fraudsters in job racket | Photo: Representative Image

A 30-year-old woman from Dombivli has lodged a complaint with the police stating that she was duped by a group of fraudsters to the tune of Rs 2.95 lakh on the pretext of providing her job as a flight attendant supervisor. When, despite repeated requests, the victim did not get her money back, she lodged a complaint with the Manpada police in Thane.



According to the police, the complainant works at a call centre in Dombivli and had learnt from one of her friends that there was a job opportunity at the Mumbai airport. The friend also told the victim about a person who was searching for men and women for the said airport job and also gave the victim the number of the said person.



When the victim called the person, she was informed that there was a job as a flight attendant supervisor available at the airport. The victim then shared her Aadhar, PAN, and other related documents with the fraudster over WhatsApp. The fraudster then told the victim that she would have to pay for the paper work, police said.



From April 21 to August 10, at least four people, who are suspected to be part of a syndicate, induced the victim to pay a total of Rs 2.95 lakh via online transactions to get the job. When the demand for money kept continuing, the victim asked for her money, but the accused kept avoiding her. Having realised that she was being duped, the victim lodged a police complaint on Tuesday.



The police have registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act.