Mumbai updates: Mumbaikars to get respite from heat; city, suburbs to see significant rainfall in next 48 hours

Mumbai: Over 50% of infant deaths in city concentrated in 4 wards
In a worrying trend, four civic wards of the city have been accounting for more than 50 per cent of infant deaths in the past three years.
According to the data, 2,601 infant deaths were reported last year; of which 1,416 or 54.44 per cent were reported from Byculla (E ward), Wadala-Sion (F North), Parel-Kalachowki (F South) and Jogeshwari-Versova (K West) areas.
What causes infant deaths? According to the health experts, some of the primary causes for infant deaths include premature delivery, low weight, infection, pneumonia, sepsis and respiratory distress syndrome.
DCP Parag Manere reinstated by CM Eknath Shinde
Suspended by Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in an extortion case related to Param Bir Singh, DCP Parag Manere has been reinstated by Eknath Shinde-led government.
Khwaja Yunus custodial death case: Prosecution to withdraw plea to try four policemen as accused
The prosecution informed a court on Wednesday that it will withdraw an application made by the previous prosecutor Dheeraj Mirajkar, who had been removed from the case, seeking to try four more policemen as accused in the custodial death case of software engineer Khwaja Yunus.
Controversial policeman Sachin Vaze, then an API with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is a prime accused in the case along with three other constables.
Yunus was arrested by the ATS team in connection with the 2002 Ghatkopar blast and allegedly died in custody due to assault and torture. The ATS team claimed in a FIR that he escaped from custody while being taken to Aurangabad for investigation.
PMLA case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to be produced in court as his ED custody ends today
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case, will be produced before a special court here on Thursday.
Raut's ED custody granted by the court on Monday, ends on Thursday.
The central agency had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra Chawl (old row tenement) in suburban Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.
The ED had produced Raut before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge MG Deshpande on Monday and sought his remand for eight days. But the court sent the Sena leader to the agency's custody till August 4.
Mumbai: Pothole problem highest in the western suburbs
The potholes are an engulfing problem in the city as well as suburbs. But, the most to suffer from bad roads are western suburbs as almost 40 per cent of pothole complaints, received by the BMC this monsoon, came from Bandra, Khar, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali and Dahisar.
To address the issue, the BMC has planned to concretise 275 km roads by spending Rs 3,801 crore in the next two years.
Mumbai witnesses eight-fold rise in cyber crimes
The city witnessed an eight-fold increase in cyber crimes recorded with an average of 42 crimes reported daily till date this year. In the first six months, as many as 3,196 cases of online fraud were reported in Mumbai with an average of 15 people falling victim to online fraud every day.
Mumbai Police statistics from January-June 2022 show 7,726 registered cases of cyber crimes with the majority of the cases related to online frauds. Mumbai recorded the highest number of 2,506 cases in June which includes 1,093 cases of cyber crimes and 802 cases of online fraud.
While 309 cyber crime cases were recorded in January, the crime graph steadily climbed to 534 in February, 952 cases in March, 1,468 cases in April and 1,957 cases in May.
Maharashtra govt files interim application in SC to recall last order asking SEC to conduct polls without OBC quota
The Shinde-Fadnavis government on Wednesday filed an interim application in the Supreme Court to recall the last order delivered by the Supreme Court which has said the State Election Commission should go ahead in conducting the elections to 92 nagar parishads and 4 nagar panchayats without OBC quota.
On July 28, the apex court directed SEC to hold elections for 92 nagar panchayats and four nagar parishads without the OBC quota since polls were already notified.
A senior official told FPJ that, "The government has argued that as the nomination process had not begun in these urban local bodies the State Election Commission had stayed the process after SC accepted the Banthia Commission report and allowed 27% quota for OBCs in urban and rural bodies.’’
Mumbai traffic police issues advisory for traffic
Due to a pre-scheduled visit of a VVIP to Mumbai, tomorrow 04 August 2022 from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM between NCPA to Vashi, Eastern Freeway and between 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM NCPA to Dindoshi, Western expressway Traffic in the area will be slow: Mumbai Traffic Police
'BMC needs to weed out corruption, dereliction of duties to make Mumbai pothole-free,' say experts, activists
All Mumbaikars have dreamt of pothole-free roads which get washed away every monsoon. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation recently announced Rs 5.800 crore plan to concretise 400km roads to make roads pothole-resistant.
The experts and activists though remain skeptical and averred that the evasive target could only be achieved if the civic body weeds out corruption as well as dereliction of duties from the road department.
Commenting on the grand plan of concretising roads every year, “A few years back a vigilance committee was set up to inquire about some 40 roads that were found to be of inferior quality. The road department has seen huge corruption, officials are not seen on the field monitoring the road work. So, to get good roads not only concretisation but proper supervision of work is also necessary,” said Nikhil Desai, an activist.
Mumbai: Good rainfall expected by Friday after monsoon break
Mumbaikars, it's been a little hot and humid these days, has it not? The city and suburbs will be experiencing significant rainfall within the next 48 hours.
The rainfall comes after a 'break monsoon'. What is it? IMD official Sushma Nair says it "occurs when the monsoon trough (which causes rainfall) moves north of its normal position towards the foothills of the Himalayas, at which point the rest of the country experiences less rain."
"Mumbai has been in a break-monsoon-like condition for the past 10 to 15 days, but now we are anticipating increased rainfall activity within the next 48 hours," Nair further explained.
Don't forget to carry your umbrellas, raincoats!
