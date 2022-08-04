Mumbai updates: Mumbaikars to get respite from heat; city, suburbs to see significant rainfall in next 48 hours

Mumbai: Over 50% of infant deaths in city concentrated in 4 wards

In a worrying trend, four civic wards of the city have been accounting for more than 50 per cent of infant deaths in the past three years.

According to the data, 2,601 infant deaths were reported last year; of which 1,416 or 54.44 per cent were reported from Byculla (E ward), Wadala-Sion (F North), Parel-Kalachowki (F South) and Jogeshwari-Versova (K West) areas.

What causes infant deaths? According to the health experts, some of the primary causes for infant deaths include premature delivery, low weight, infection, pneumonia, sepsis and respiratory distress syndrome.