Mumbai witnesses eight-fold rise in cyber crimes

The city witnessed an eight-fold increase in cyber crimes recorded with an average of 42 crimes reported daily till date this year. In the first six months, as many as 3,196 cases of online fraud were reported in Mumbai with an average of 15 people falling victim to online fraud every day.

Mumbai Police statistics from January-June 2022 show 7,726 registered cases of cyber crimes with the majority of the cases related to online frauds. Mumbai recorded the highest number of 2,506 cases in June which includes 1,093 cases of cyber crimes and 802 cases of online fraud.

While 309 cyber crime cases were recorded in January, the crime graph steadily climbed to 534 in February, 952 cases in March, 1,468 cases in April and 1,957 cases in May.

“Cyber crimes are on the rise and the number of misleading netizens through fake websites is rapidly rising. The increased awareness and sustained campaign against online frauds and cryber crimes like sextortion have led to more people coming forward to file cases,” said a senior crime branch official on the rising menace.

According to the data, only six per cent of the crimes were solved by the police in last six months. Between January and June, the police managed to solve 401 cases out of 7,726 registered.

Similarly, of the 3,196 cases registered during the first six months, 94 were investigated and the police succeeded in cracking 4 per cent of the cases registered.