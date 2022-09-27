Mumbai updates: MNS protests over potholed streets in Thane, presents PWD with framed photos of bad roads

Fire brigade plans to buy more fire fighting robots

The Mumbai fire brigade (MFB) is planning to purchase two more firefighting robots for the city. The first robot was brought in 2018 at a cost of Rs 98 lakh.The total estimated cost of the new robots are Rs 3.05 crore. These robots will be of European standards with advanced technology.

The first robot from China was brought in 2015 in the annual drill of the MFB. It was first used during a massive fire that broke out in the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Bandra in 2019.

Many times, firefighters have to go inside the structure, which can be life-threatening. The robot can send thermal images, which help firefighters plan the operation.

Read more about this in our detailed report here