Mumbai updates: MNS protests over potholed streets in Thane, presents PWD with framed photos of bad roads

Fire brigade plans to buy more fire fighting robots
The Mumbai fire brigade (MFB) is planning to purchase two more firefighting robots for the city. The first robot was brought in 2018 at a cost of Rs 98 lakh.The total estimated cost of the new robots are Rs 3.05 crore. These robots will be of European standards with advanced technology.
The first robot from China was brought in 2015 in the annual drill of the MFB. It was first used during a massive fire that broke out in the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Bandra in 2019.
Many times, firefighters have to go inside the structure, which can be life-threatening. The robot can send thermal images, which help firefighters plan the operation.
GRP to conduct 'empathy' sessions post Twitter row
Amid the recent Andheri molestation case in which the victim took to Twitter and narrated her ordeal of reporting molestation by the Government Railway Police (GRP) who allegedly behaved apathetic towards her — the GRP is now set to conduct refresher camps for the GRP staff regarding appropriate and empathetic behaviour towards molestation survivors and survivors of other crime.
A woman who was molested recently was met with apathetic police officials who only added to her distress and she recounted the same in a long Twitter thread.
Regarding the appropriate method for a victim to approach an officer during such incidents, Commissioner of Police (Railways), Quaiser Khalid, said, "It is a request to all citizens that, when an untoward incident occurs and the victim reaches the police station to file a complaint, they are requested to first approach the 'Duty Officer' who will be available at the police station and will be able to guide the victim in the best way possible."
MNS present pothole photo-frame to PWD superintendent as a mark of protest
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Thane unit found a novel way to protest against the potholes on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. President of MNS public interest and law department Swapnil Mahindrakar organised alongwith other members, gifted a photo-frame of potholes on Ghodbunder Road to the superintendent of Public Works Department, Vilas Kamble.
The delegates also kept an exhibition of potholes inside the PWD superintendent's office.
Present during the protest were Saurabh Naik, Nilesh Choudhary, Rajendra Kamble, Ashish Umasare, Datta Chavan, Ashish Oje, Kishore Patil, Sameer Harad, Meenal Naval and other members of the MNS.
