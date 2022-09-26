Thane: MNS present pothole photo-frame to PWD superintendent as a mark of protest

MNS's Swapnil Mahindrakar and his team present photo frames to PWD Superintendent Vilas Kamble |

Thane: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Thane unit found a novel way to protest against the potholes on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. President of MNS public interest and law department Swapnil Mahindrakar organised alongwith other members, gifted a photo-frame of potholes on Ghodbunder Road to the superintendent of Public Works Department, Vilas Kamble.

The delegates also kept an exhibition of potholes inside the PWD superintendent's office.

"Since the last two to three months Thanekars have to wait in traffic for hours due to the potholes on Ghodbunder Marg. Around two youngsters have lost their lives due to potholes these potholes and even the ambulance get stuck in the traffic. I, along with Pushkar Vikhare, protested against the potholes."

Mahindrakar further added, "Around 10,000 vehicles ply on Ghodbunder State Highway number 42 every day. Ghodbunder Road connects to the important NH 48. It also connects to areas such as Panvel, JNPT, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Nashik. Besides heavy vehicles there are a large number of vehicles like buses, four wheelers, motorcycles, rickshaws plying on this road. Ever since Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) handed over most parts of this road to Public Works Department in March 2021 for maintenance, this road has become very dilapidated. There is always a two-hour traffic jam on this route and the ordinary citizens have to bear the hardship."

According to Mahindrakar, 250 crores have been spent on this road and the toll on this road has been closed since February 23, 2021. Since then, the Public Works Department has not done any work. "It is surprising that a state highway, which is only 5 to 7 km away from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Eknath Shinde house is not being repaired despite its condition. As the potholes on the road are not being filled, the superintendent was congratulated by our MNS members on Monday," he said.

Present during the protest were Saurabh Naik, Nilesh Choudhary, Rajendra Kamble, Ashish Umasare, Datta Chavan, Ashish Oje, Kishore Patil, Sameer Harad, Meenal Naval and other members of the MNS.