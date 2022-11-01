Mumbai updates: Maharashtra asks citizens to check for long COVID amid XBB variant surge

XBB variant surge in Maharashtra: State asks citizens to check signs for long Covid

Amid the surge of new XBB variant, the State Health Department has now directed medical health officers of all the civic bodies to keep a tab or conduct follow up on those who have recovered from Covid.

The move comes after the State Covid Task Force (SCTF) expressed concerns about long Covid–which are lingering complications affecting health of recovered people–coupled with rising incidences of diabetes, brain fog and heart diseases. The officials have also urged citizens to follow Covid norms in public places.

Read Also XBB variant surge in Maharashtra: State asks citizens to check signs for long Covid