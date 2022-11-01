Mumbai: Maha aarti to resume at Banganga after 2 yrs

Banganga |

The Maha aarti at Banganga will be started again after a gap of two years. This year, it will be held on November 7 at 7 pm.

“In Varanasi there is Ganga Puja and Maha aarti, so we thought why not have it here as well. We were having it regularly every year, except for the last two years,” said Shahsank Gulgule, honorary secretary and holding trustee of the GSB Temple Trust which has been organising Maha aartis at Banganga since 2014.

According to Legend, Lord Ram and Lakshman travelled to this place. After an arrow was shot by Lord Ram, a subsidiary of the Ganga river emerged from the place where the arrow struck.

Banganga is one of the few freshwater tanks in the city. As part of the aarti, over 1,000 diyas will be lit.

“The aarti is done on Kartik Purnima Day. Kartik Purnima is also known as Deepak Purnima as itis the first full moon day. The Kartik month starts from Balipratipada and the month is considered auspicious. Many people attend the Maha aarti and this year too, there will be scores attending," Gulgule said.

"We have also invited dignitaries like the chief minister, deputy chief minister, Raj Thackeray's wife Sharmila, and Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Mr Lodha being a local MLA and past sponsor of the event is certainly expected to come,” he said while asserting that the Maha aarti is not affiliated with any political party even though those invited were dignitaries of the alliance in power and not those in the opposition.