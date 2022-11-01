Mumbai: Traffic Police fines 23,547 auto rickshaws, taxis in October for refusing passengers

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: Mumbai Traffic Police fined a total of 23,547 auto rickshaws and taxis in October for refusing to transport passengers for short-haul travel.

Out of 23,547 cases, 15,395 autorickshaws were fines Rs 50 each and 8,152 taxis were fines Rs 200 each. This year from January to June, 13,340 auto-rickshaws and taxis were fined. In September, 12,432 auto-rickshaws and taxis were fined.

On October 17, the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) had issued a statement that said stringent action will be taken on auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers who refuse to accept customers based on the fare and distance.

Earlier in October, MTP had also issued the said notification through their official Twitter handle. The post said, “Action will be taken against auto and taxi drivers who refuse fares, under MVA section 178 (3), 1998."

Hoardings and boards regarding the notification were also put outside railway stations and bus stops. The MTP got in touch with taxi and rickshaw unions to inform them about the order, as well.