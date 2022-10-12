Mumbai updates: Concerned over H1N1 rise, Maharashtra govt issues advisory ahead of Diwali

Four youths attempted to kill Vinod Yadav (20), a milk trader and grievously injured him near Kachhore Tilak Nagar Police. The accused persons have been nabbed while Yadav is undergoing treatment at Kalwa hospital.
BEST announces Diwali offer, avail 5 trips at Rs 9
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply andTransport(BEST) undertaking on Tuesday announced a Diwali offer to promote digital bus travel. This one-time offer entitles users to five trips on any route for just Rs 9 and is valid for seven days.
The offer is aimed to encourage Mumbaikars to experience the convenience of digital tickets. It is available exclusively for BEST Chalo App users and applicable for users who have never bought a Super Saver plan or a digital ticket on the BEST Chalo App before.
With this plan, users who make digital payments for the first time can take 5 trips over a period of 7 days on any route. The offer is open for both AC and non-AC buses, excluding special services like Airport routes or Hop-on Hop-off buses.
Due to municipal corporation undertaken at Railway Colony Ghatkopar, the bus no 406 will now instead of going to station through Naidu Colony will pass from Railway Police Ground, Shivneri Chowk: BEST
After receiving several complaints from citizens, BMC removes more than 4000 junk vehicles
After receiving several complaints against abandoned vehicles from citizens, the BMC has initiated strict action against these khataras or junk wheels. The FPJ has accessed the detailed report about the drive.
Between March and September, the civic body identified 10,482 abandoned vehicles and sent notices to the owners of 9,454 vehicles. Subsequently, the claimants of 3,519 vehicles removed them while the BMC towed 4,157 automobiles as the notices to their owners fell on deaf ears. The swift action showed results as 216 owners rushed to take back their towed vehicles.
During the initial days of the drive between March 11-17, the BMC issued notices to 2,381 vehicle owners. Thereafter, 379 owners responded to the notices and removed their vehicles. 782 abandoned vehicles were seized by the civic body within a week.
Maharashtra issues health alert ahead of Diwali; read details here
Amid rising concerns over new “more dangerous” Covid variants emerging in China, and health warnings for a harsh infection-ridden winter in Europe, the Maharashtra government’s Public Health Department has urged citizens to exercise extreme caution ahead of and during the festival season. Also alarming in the state is the increasing number of swine flu cases.
The health department has warned people against influenza-like illnesses (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illnesses (SARI). One way to stay safe, it has said, is to avoid crowded public spaces. In case of contracting infections, people should seek immediate medical advice and start treatment.
Maharashtra reported 204 swine flu deaths and 3,585 cases till October 10. Health officials have attributed this to a reduction in immunity levels and comorbidities, especially in elderly persons.
According to the data provided by the health department, there were 2,278 H1N1 (swine flu) cases in 2019, which rose to 3,585 till October 10. In 2019, 246 deaths were reported.
