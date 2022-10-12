Mumbai: BEST announces Diwali offer, avail 5 trips at Rs 9

Passengers boarding a BEST bus |

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply andTransport(BEST) undertaking on Tuesday announced a Diwali offer to promote digital bus travel. This one-time offer entitles users to five trips on any route for just Rs 9 and is valid for seven days.

The offer is aimed to encourage Mumbaikars to experience the convenience of digital tickets. It is available exclusively for BEST Chalo App users and applicable for users who have never bought a Super Saver plan or a digital ticket on the BEST Chalo App before.

With this plan, users who make digital payments for the first time can take 5 trips over a period of 7 days on any route. The offer is open for both AC and non-AC buses, excluding special services like Airport routes or Hop-on Hop-off buses.

Read Also Mumbai: BEST workers protest over ticket machine diktat

BEST had previously rolled out the Rs 1 Freedom offer for Independence Day, the Ganesh Utsav offer for Ganesh Chaturthi and the DussehraOffer during Navratri. Lakhs of Mumbaikars took advantage of these offers and experienced more than 12 lakh digital trips.