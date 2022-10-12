Mumbai: BEST workers protest over ticket machine diktat | FPJ

A day after the Free Press Journal reported BEST conductors’ ire over a circular holding them responsible for any damage to ticket vending machines, they have threatened large-scale protest after Diwali. The conductors want the BEST to take back the October 6 order that calls for recovering the cost of damaged machines from their salaries.

In a show of strength, hundreds of BEST workers gathered at Wadala bus depot on Tuesday. Workers’ Union leader Shashank Rao said, “It was a symbolic protest, but we will come back with a bigger protest after Diwali.” Mr Rao said it doesn’t make sense to penalise the staff as technical problems can lead to damage.

BEST, however, clarified that the order will be enforced only in cases where machines are damaged due to misuse. “In case of damages due to technical issues or material defect, the charge won’t be levied,” said a BEST official. The penalty levied ranges from Rs 490 to Rs 4,737, including Rs 506 for the speaker, Rs 538 for USB cable, Rs 1,582 for back body cover and Rs 1,105 for battery cover.

