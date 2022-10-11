Mumbai: After receiving several complaints from citizens, BMC removes more than 4000 junk vehicles

After receiving several complaints against abandoned vehicles from citizens, the BMC has initiated strict action against these khataras or junk wheels. The FPJ has accessed the detailed report about the drive. Between March and September, the civic body identified 10,482 abandoned vehicles and sent notices to the owners of 9,454 vehicles. Subsequently, the claimants of 3,519 vehicles removed them while the BMC towed 4,157 automobiles as the notices to their owners fell on deaf ears. The swift action showed results as 216 owners rushed to take back their towed vehicles.

During the initial days of the drive between March 11-17, the BMC issued notices to 2,381 vehicle owners. Thereafter, 379 owners responded to the notices and removed their vehicles. 782 abandoned vehicles were seized by the civic body within a week.

In March, BMC assistant commissioners were ordered to get nods from departments concerned for auctioning the towed vehicles within 15 days. Interestingly, not a single seized vehicle has been auctioned in the last six months. According to a latest official report, permissions need to be obtained from the local police station, RTO and dedicated anti-theft police squad for proceeding ahead with the auction. However, the permission applications are pending with these authorities. According to the report, 2,904 permissions are pending with local police stations, 2,674 with anti-theft squads and 1,866 with RTOs.

Prior to Covid, the BMC shouldered the responsibility of removing khataras from Mumbai streets. But it relegated the arduous work to the city traffic police owing to excessive workload during the pandemic. In February, then Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had given an aggressive push to the khatara campaign. Now, the BMC has again taken over the job of clearing khataras from the city.

Areas with max khataras

Grant Road & Malabar Hill

1,009

Khar & Bandra

708

Kurla

795

Byculla

673

Antop Hill & Matunga

611

Total khataras identified

10,482

Khataras removed so far

4,157