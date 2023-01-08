e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai updates: City's air quality remains 'poor' AQI at 197; temperature at 29°C
Live Updates

Mumbai updates: City's air quality remains 'poor' AQI at 197; temperature at 29°C

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai updates | FPJ
Follow us on
08 January 2023 12:09 PM IST

Maha Governor flags Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai

08 January 2023 12:09 PM IST

Case filed against 2 people related to a fraud case of Rs 2.8 crores with Libas Design chairman Nishant Mitrasen Mahimtura. Case filed at Gamdevi PS in Mumbai under IPC sec 420, 406 & 34 against Reshma Gangji & Kabir Singh Bhomia

08 January 2023 11:54 AM IST

The air quality in Mumbai remains 'poor' as the city sees an AQI of 197 on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 82 and 152 respectively.

Read Also
Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor' AQI at 197; temperature at 29°C
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City's air quality remains 'poor' AQI at 197; temperature at 29°C

Mumbai updates: City's air quality remains 'poor' AQI at 197; temperature at 29°C

Thane: Cops returns valuables worth more than ₹39 lakhs to rightful owners

Thane: Cops returns valuables worth more than ₹39 lakhs to rightful owners

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor' AQI at 197; temperature at 29°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor' AQI at 197; temperature at 29°C

WATCH: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flags off Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at...

WATCH: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari flags off Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at...

Maharashtra: Upset at having second daughter, woman kills 3-day-old infant

Maharashtra: Upset at having second daughter, woman kills 3-day-old infant