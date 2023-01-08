Mumbai updates: City's air quality remains 'poor' AQI at 197; temperature at 29°C

08 January 2023 12:09 PM IST
Maha Governor flags Tri-Services Veterans Day Parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai
Case filed against 2 people related to a fraud case of Rs 2.8 crores with Libas Design chairman Nishant Mitrasen Mahimtura. Case filed at Gamdevi PS in Mumbai under IPC sec 420, 406 & 34 against Reshma Gangji & Kabir Singh Bhomia
The air quality in Mumbai remains 'poor' as the city sees an AQI of 197 on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 82 and 152 respectively.
