Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor' AQI at 197; temperature at 29°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains in 'poor' category

Mumbai: The air quality in Mumbai remains 'poor' as the city sees an AQI of 197 on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 82 and 152 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has forecasted that the temperature in the city might start to dip after next week.

The city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum temperatures are likely to be around 20°C.

The temperature of the city currently is 29°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 47% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 139 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 180 AQI Poor

Sion: 165 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 175 AQI Poor

Thane: 157 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 273 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 213. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 267. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 125 while Kolkata stood at 306. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 181 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 75. Delhi's AQI is 'poor' with the figure standing at 315 today.