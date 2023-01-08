Mumbai Police arrests 22-year-old Dawood Ibrahim for vandalising crosses at Mahim Church cemetery

The culprit accused of vandalising crosses at Mahim Church cemetery was arrested from Navi Mumbai on Sunday and the police are now trying to verify his motive behind the attack.

The culprit has been identified as Dawood Ibrahim Ansari, who allegedly vandalised at least 18 crosses and other structures at the St. Michael's Church early Saturday morning.

CCTV footage of the incident was handed over to Mahim police by the church authorities which helped in nabbing the Ansari.

What Happened at Mahim Church?

“The incident happened around 5 am. The watchman noticed this later. There was Mass in the morning so I came to know of the incident around 8.30 am. Soon the police were informed,” said Fr. Lancy Pinto, parish priest of St Michael's Church

The church is nearly 400 years old and the cemetery behind it was also established around the same time.

Ansari "was even seen in the CCTV footage kneeling in the church and praying after the vandalism," Fr. Pinto revealed.

"We have registered a case under various sections including section 447 (punishment for criminal trespass).

"Investigation is underway regarding the motive behind the crime and if there are other people involved,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 5 Manoj Patil.