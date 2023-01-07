Mumbai: Over a dozen Crosses vandalised at Mahim's St. Michael's Church

Tomb stones vandalised at the cemetery in Mahim | FPj

Mumbai: Over dozen tombstones and the Crosses that were constructed above the graveyard were erected and vandalised at the cemetery attached to St. Michael Church situated in Mahim. The purposeful desecration/defiling of the cemetery has outraged the Catholic community.

The community claims rise in the trend of damaging the symbols of Christianity are seen on rise particularly every year hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian Community.

Past incidents of vandalism

Earlier, on 15th December 2013 the residents of Vile Parle ( West ), noticed that a Holy Cross situated at LIC Building Compound was vandalised by some unknown.

While, on 14th July 2014 the same Holy Cross on S.V. Road in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) compound, had been once again vandalized by unknown miscreants.

On 4th September 2016 the Holy Cross situating at Juhu Mumbai was found desecrated and here was also gold theft reported at Juhu Koliwada Mother Mary statue.

On 27th January 2017 a Holy Cross situate at Carter Road, Bandra ( West) was found damaged.

And on 12th April 2017 a Holy Cross was damaged at Gaothan Lane, opposite Super Bazar, Station Road, Santacruz West, Mumbai 54.

While on 5th March 2018 theHoly Cross was found broken at Dadar West near Indu Mills.