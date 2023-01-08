Druggie arrested for making hoax bomb call in South Mumbai restaurant after 'quarrel'

Representational Image

A 20-year-old drug addict was arrested by the V.P road police for allegedly making a threat call to blow up a famous eatery of South Mumbai early morning on Sunday. The police tracked the caller ID and located the drug addict who usually slept on the footpath opposite the restaurant.

According to the police, a hoax call was made to the PCR about a bomb in a popular dinning restaurant in the city early morning on Sunday.

An official from the VP Road police station said that the accused called around 3 am stating that a bomb had been placed inside the restaurant which is in the Grant road area of south Mumbai.

Immediately the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was informed and police personnel along with the BDDS team reached the spot. After thorough search nothing suspicious was found in the area, added the police.

Call Made After Quarrel Outside Restaurant

The police then tracked the caller ID of the number from which the call was made and located the accused within an hour. The accused has been identified as Govind Kaliya Yadav, 20 who made the hoax threat call.

As per preliminary investigation, the police has found out that the accused is a drug addict who is unemployed and frequently sleeps at the footpath opposite to the restaurant. “He was part of some quarrel that had taken place outside the restaurant, because of which he made the hoax call,” the official said.

According to the police, Yadav's medical reports are awaited. He was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he made the call.

A case has been registered under sections 505-I (statement conducing to public mischief), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).