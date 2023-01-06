5 authentic south Indian dishes to try from Mani's Lunch Home in Mumbai's Matunga before it shuts down

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023
The iconic Mani's lunch home near Ruia College, Matunga, which was established in 1937, has been asked to vacate the premises before January 31, 2022.
Before the restaurant shuts down, here are a few dishes from the authentic south Indian menu that every foodie must try.
Onion Uttappam: The aroma of the hot-served uttappam will leave you mouthwatering. The flavour of the recipe gets enhanced when dipped and consumed with the sambar and coconut chutney, you'll fall in love with the taste and ask for more.
Lemon Rice: If you are looking out for a filling meal for your day, the nimbu saadam or the lemon rice is all you need to order at Mani's Lunch Home, Matunga. It is served with the oil-fried appalam (papad) to complement the main course.
Sambhar Idli: A little obvious but must-try food item from the menu is none other than the typical south Indian dish, the idlis. In case you don't like the gravy being poured all over the idlis, you can opt for that too. However, most enjoy the delicacy with the idlis soaked in the sambhar. So, why not give it a try?
Dahi Vada: After eating some idlis, did you just crave for its partner? The vada. Try the yummy dahi vada to add some sweetness to your meal.
Filter Kaapi: How could you walk out of an age-old south Indian eatery without sipping in the much-loved filter coffee? Don't miss this one for sure.