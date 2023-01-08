ATS nabs 55-year-old history-sheeter for threatening Mumbai police with 1993-like blasts & riots in next 2 months

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old individual who called the Mumbai Police and threatened to cause bomb blasts and riots in the city over the next two months like the 1993 tragedy which resulted in the death of atleast 257 people.

The culprit has been identified as Nabi Yahya Khan, alias KGN Lala, who has several cases registered against him. The ATS has handed over Khan to Azad Maidan Police.

Khan called the Mumbai Police's control room and warned of serial bomb blasts in Mahim, Bhendi Bazar, Nagpada, Madanpura, and other areas.

The caller also said people from different states have been called to Mumbai for carrying out communal riots, the ATS official said.

The official said the ATS formed two special teams to trace the caller. He was tracked down to suburban Malad and arrested.

12 Cases Registered Against KGN Lala

The accused has 12 cases including robbery, molestation, land grabbing, etc. registered against him in different police stations, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 505-I (Statement conducing to public mischief) and 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person).

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

At least 12 bomb blasts occurred on March 12, 1993, in Mumbai killing 257 people and injuring at least 1,400.