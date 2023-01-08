e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiATS nabs 55-year-old history-sheeter for threatening Mumbai police with 1993-like blasts & riots in next 2 months

ATS nabs 55-year-old history-sheeter for threatening Mumbai police with 1993-like blasts & riots in next 2 months

The accused called the Mumbai Police's control room and warned of serial bomb blasts in Mahim, Bhendi Bazar, Nagpada, Madanpura, and other areas.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Sunday arrested a 55-year-old individual who called the Mumbai Police and threatened to cause bomb blasts and riots in the city over the next two months like the 1993 tragedy which resulted in the death of atleast 257 people.

The culprit has been identified as Nabi Yahya Khan, alias KGN Lala, who has several cases registered against him. The ATS has handed over Khan to Azad Maidan Police.

Khan called the Mumbai Police's control room and warned of serial bomb blasts in Mahim, Bhendi Bazar, Nagpada, Madanpura, and other areas.

Read Also
Mumbai police celebrates 'Raising Day of Maharashtra Police' with a live band performance
article-image

The caller also said people from different states have been called to Mumbai for carrying out communal riots, the ATS official said.

The official said the ATS formed two special teams to trace the caller. He was tracked down to suburban Malad and arrested.

12 Cases Registered Against KGN Lala

The accused has 12 cases including robbery, molestation, land grabbing, etc. registered against him in different police stations, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 505-I (Statement conducing to public mischief) and 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person).

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

At least 12 bomb blasts occurred on March 12, 1993, in Mumbai killing 257 people and injuring at least 1,400.

Read Also
Mumbai: Chhota Shakeel gang members extort ₹5.43 lakh from businessman at birthday party
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Sanjay Raut abuses Union Ministers on camera for not standing against insult to...

Mumbai updates: Sanjay Raut abuses Union Ministers on camera for not standing against insult to...

ATS nabs 55-year-old history-sheeter for threatening Mumbai police with 1993-like blasts & riots in...

ATS nabs 55-year-old history-sheeter for threatening Mumbai police with 1993-like blasts & riots in...

Navi Mumbai: Mauritius Health Minister visits NMMC’s Vashi Public Hospital, praises cleanliness...

Navi Mumbai: Mauritius Health Minister visits NMMC’s Vashi Public Hospital, praises cleanliness...

Palghar: 300 encroachers remove their encroachments from on Gairan land spontaneously

Palghar: 300 encroachers remove their encroachments from on Gairan land spontaneously

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's center spreads awareness about disability through puppet shows

Navi Mumbai: NMMC's center spreads awareness about disability through puppet shows