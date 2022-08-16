Mumbai updates: City to see less rainfall this week

As India celebratesdiamond jubilee of independence, Rotary Club of Bombay strikes silver for rural Bharat

As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, the members of the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) were inaugurating their 25th integrated village development in Ambu, in the Khed Taluka of Pune District.

Vineet Bhatnagar, President RCB said, "This is a very joyful moment for us. On a momentous landmark for our nation, we are ensuring that about 1000 of our rural brethren will get access to pure, drinking water, water for agriculture, solar lights and street lights and access to uninterrupted education."

Bhatnagar added, "We have noticed that with water for agriculture, villagers do not migrate en masse to urban centres after the monsoon. Over the last three years we have impacted 8662 lives, provided about 25,986 litres of clean drinking water, support 23 schools in these villages and brought about 280 acres of land under cultivation. And all this with solar power."

