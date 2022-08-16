Mumbai updates: City to see less rainfall this week

As India celebratesdiamond jubilee of independence, Rotary Club of Bombay strikes silver for rural Bharat
As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, the members of the Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB) were inaugurating their 25th integrated village development in Ambu, in the Khed Taluka of Pune District.
Vineet Bhatnagar, President RCB said, "This is a very joyful moment for us. On a momentous landmark for our nation, we are ensuring that about 1000 of our rural brethren will get access to pure, drinking water, water for agriculture, solar lights and street lights and access to uninterrupted education."
Bhatnagar added, "We have noticed that with water for agriculture, villagers do not migrate en masse to urban centres after the monsoon. Over the last three years we have impacted 8662 lives, provided about 25,986 litres of clean drinking water, support 23 schools in these villages and brought about 280 acres of land under cultivation. And all this with solar power."
Streets, public places gripped with patriotic fervour
City streets, prominent public places, restaurants and roads gave a feel of the jubilant celebration of Independence Day. Huge crowds were seen at Marine Drive, CST, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, and Gateway of India among other places.
Since early morning there were rallies with people singing patriotic songs shouting Jai Hind, Bharat Mata ki Jai' and Vande Matram. These were on foot, bikes and cars. At many locations in the city, people formed small groups and played patriotic songs. Passerbys stood by, cheered them and enjoyed the music.
The call for Har Ghar Tiranga ensured that Tricolour was seen at every balcony and prominent buildings.
Cancer treatment with proton therapy at ACTREC Kharghar soon
Tata Memorial Centre's Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) at Kharghar is awaiting approval from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) so they can use proton therapy for better cancer treatment outcomes.
The installation of three gantries for this technology has been completed and its clinical commission is underway.
Proton therapy is a type of external beam radiation that uses protons rather than x-rays to painlessly kill cancer cells by penetrating through the skin. Positively charged protons can destroy cancer cells more efficiently at high energy.
City to witness less rainfall this week
Mumbaikars, the temperatures may go up slightly as the city will be seeing lesser rainfall in the week. IMD says intensity of monsoon will reduce in next five days.
However, it says that this is not the retreat of monsoon as new favourable systems can form over the next week which can result in good rains.
IMD official Sushma Nair said, the intensity of rainfall will reduce over the next five days as the ‘depression’ has moved towards areas which are not favourable for monsoon over Mumbai.
“Though the city will have less rains in the coming week, around August 19 we expect some favourable conditions which can mostly result in good rainfall, ” she added.
