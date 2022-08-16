Mumbai: MMRDA plans tunnel to connect Eastern freeway to Girgaon Chowpatty |

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is exploring a possibility of tunnel to bypass busy pockets of GPO and CSMT junctions and the Crawford market.

Reportedly, the MMRDA has invited bids to finalise a consultant to conduct a feasibility study and make detailed project report.

A Mid-day report quoted an official saying that the planning agency have invited bids for appointment of consultant for carrying out the feasibility study and prepare detailed project report and bid process management for appointing project management consultant and contractor for the building of tunnel road.

The official said that MMRDA is planning tunnel road to connect Eastern Freeway from P D'Mello Road to Girgaon Chowpatty-Coastal Road.

The underpass, according to the report, will also ensure smooth access to the coastal road in future and is expected to bring the travel time to just five minutes.

Presently. it takes nearly 20 to 30 minutes to travel from P D'Mello road to Girgaon Chowpatty.