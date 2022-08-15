Navi Mumbai: Cancer treatment with proton therapy at ACTREC Kharghar soon |

Cancer treatment with proton therapy will soon be a reality in public sector hospitals as the installation of all three gantries for cancer treatment with this technology at Tata Memorial Centre’s (TMC) ACTREC Kharghar centre has been completed and the clinical commission is underway.

The TMC expects the treatment with proton therapy to start very soon after getting the necessary approval from the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). Since TMC works under the DAE, the cost of treatment will be subsidized and even free of cost for economically weaker sections. Children will get priority in treatment.

Dr. Rajendra Badwe, Director, TMC, Parel, said that this is a significant accomplishment and a major milestone in serving needy patients. “Offering to treat a large proportion of patients free of cost with this state-of-the-art technology and the speed of execution of the project is a testimony to the engagement of the Government of India and Tata Memorial Centre to bring the best healthcare possible to patients in India.” “Once the project starts functioning in full capacity, around 800-1000 patients will get treatment in a year, and half of the patients will be given treatment free of cost,” added Dr. Badwe.

Dr. Siddhartha Laskar, deputy Director of Academics at TMC, Parel (Academics), who is also overseeing the project, and Olivier Legrain CEO of Ion Beam Application a Belgium-based medical technology company and world leader in Proton Therapy Technology visited the ready facility on August 15. Dr Laskar said that they are expecting to treat patients soon.

The cost of treatment with proton therapy in the US ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crores. However, the treatment at ACTREC Kharghar will be available at a subsidized rate, and even the economically weaker section people will get free of cost treatment.

Legrain said IBA is delighted to have completed the project in record time and working with TMC provided them a great opportunity to serve the needy people of India to thorough their domain expertise.

Even Dr. Sudeep Gupta Director of ACTREC mentions this is the 1st project in the public sector and the only one with 3 full gantries with pencil Beam Solutions.