Mumbai: MSRTC aims to launch sleeper bus service by April 2023

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is planning to introduce 50 non-air-conditioned purely sleeper buses by end of this financial year, to compete with private operators and provide an alternative to train commuters. Most of these buses will be introduced on the Mumbai-Konkan route.

The buses will be introduced on a gross-cost contract basis, meaning the fare will be collected by the MSRTC authority. The contractor provides the drivers while the authority pays a fixed sum to the contractors for providing the service.

“Keeping in mind the convenience of frequent travellers and working-class people, most of these buses will depart in the evening,” said an MSRTC official. Currently, around 150 non-AC seater / sleeper buses, also known as semi-sleeper buses, are being operated by the corporation across the state. These semi-sleeper buses have 30 pushback seats and 15 sleeper berths. The new buses will be equipped with all 40 sleeper berths.

“These buses will also be equipped with facilities like a reading lamp, a night lamp, charging points, fans and two huge storage compartments. The buses also have fire safety measures,” the official said, adding that a prototype bus is likely to be ready in the next 45 days.

“We are planning to introduce these buses at night to address the traffic issue (generally night traffic volumes are less) as well as the convenience of the passengers,” said an official. He added that a timetable will also be prepared keeping in mind the convenience of working-class people.

Asked about the plan, a senior officer of MSRTC's operation department said, “We are trying to directly connect the talukas and villages of the state to the economic capital. Currently, people are forced to travel either by train or buses run by private operators. These options do not connect directly with the villages and people have to take another mode of transport for last mile connectivity.”

MSRTC currently operates around 16,500 buses across the state. The service caters to around 70 lakh passengers on a daily basis.

