Mumbai: Streets, public places gripped with patriotic fervour | ANI

City streets, prominent public places, restaurants and roads gave a feel of the jubilant celebration of Independence Day. Huge crowds were seen at Marine Drive, CST, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu beach, and Gateway of India among other places.

Since early morning there were rallies with people singing patriotic songs shouting Jai Hind, Bharat Mata ki Jai' and Vande Matram. These were on foot, bikes and cars. At many locations in the city, people formed small groups and played patriotic songs. Passerbys stood by, cheered them and enjoyed the music.

The call for Har Ghar Tiranga ensured that Tricolour was seen at every balcony and prominent buildings. Lighting at BMC building, CSMT, Mantralay, buildings and laser shows at Nariman Point and near municipal headquarters were some of the major attractions of the celebrations. Each of the electric poles on Marine Drive was draped with lights illuminated in Tricolour.

People glued to them not bothering the strain to their necks, watched the laser show and some took selfies with it. A laser show was also held at Jamnabai School for parents and children.

A number of policemen stopped motorists and cautioned them to not wave flags from roof rack when the car was in motion. Restaurants saw long queues outside with people waiting for their turns. Children looking to sell flags found buyers in them.