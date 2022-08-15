Mumbai: City to witness less rainfall this week

Photo: ANI

The intensity of the monsoon over the city will reduce over the next five days, says the Indian Metrological Department (IMD). However, it says that this is not the retreat of monsoon as new favourable systems can form over the next week which can result in good rains.

IMD official Sushma Nair said, the intensity of rainfall will reduce over the next five days as the ‘depression’ has moved towards areas which are not favourable for monsoon over Mumbai.

“Though the city will have less rains in the coming week, around August 19 we expect some favourable conditions which can mostly result in good rainfall, ” she added.

The forecast for the next two days is generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in the city and suburbs. The frequency of the intense spells of rain might also reduce during the next five days. Also, a green alert (no rainfall warning) has been issued for the city for the next five days.

The minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz on Monday was 26.0 degrees Celsius and the maximum 30.3 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity of 83%. While Colaba recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees C with a relative humidity of 83 per cent.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Monday, Mumbai recorded a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of 13, while other cities including Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 21, 20, and 18 respectively.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.