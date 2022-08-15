Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: CM Shivraj hoists Tricolor amidst heavy rains

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisted the tricolor at the Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 75th anniversary of Independence Day is being celebrated as the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. The tricolor was hoisted in most cities of Madhya Pradesh amid heavy rains. However, due to incessant rains, the programs for the celebration of independence had to be shortened.

PCC Chief Kamal Nath hoisted the flag at the State Congress Committee office in Bhopal itself.

The Chief Minister Shivraj in his speech said, "Today there is a need to live for the country, not to die. Therefore we will contribute to the progress of the nation by performing our civic duties. The revolutionaries had given freedom to India by anointing it with blood. Let us salute all those revolutionaries and freedom fighters with reverence today. We will build a Veer Bharat memorial in Bhopal, and in that Veer Bharat memorial the statues of revolutionaries and freedom heroes, their personality and creativity will be preserved. Earlier, the Chief Minister also participated in the flag hoisting program at the BJP State Office."

Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, Leader of Opposition Dr Govind Singh, besides other Congress leaders and workers were present on this occasion. BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma hoisted the flag at the BJP office in Katni district.

In Indore, Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, in Jabalpur Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava attended the Independence Day celebrations as chief guest. Speaker Girish Gautam hoisted the tricolor in Rewa.

Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silavat worshiped the flag near the dam being built on the Karam river in Dhar. This is the same dam where there was a danger of bursting due to leakage recently.

The main function of Independence Day in Guna took place at Lal Parade Ground. District in-charge minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar hoisted the national flag amid heavy rains. Also took the salute of the parade. The program had to be shortened due to heavy and incessant rain.