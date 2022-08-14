Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: NHDC employees take out Tricolour rally

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): A massive Tricolour rally under the leadership of Ashok Kumar Singh, project head, was started from the Flood Control Room under the Government of Indiaís Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan at NHDC Indira Sagar Power Station on Saturday.

General Manager (O&M) Dhirendra Kumar Dwivedi, General Manager (Civil) Jaiprakash, General Manager (Civil) Ajit Kumar, Assistant Commandant of CISF Devendra Singh and all the Heads of Departments, Officers, Employees and others posted at Indira Sagar Power Station participated in this rally which started from Flood Control Room. The contract workers too came out waving the Tricolour.

After the conclusion of the rally, the project head, while addressing all the officers, employees and contractual personnel present, said that everyone has a special contribution in the development of NHDC. NHDC cannot progress without your contribution.